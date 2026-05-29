SanDisk Wins Red Dot Awards for Design

“Great design isn’t just aesthetics — it’s essential to the product experience,” said Janet Allgaier, Chief Consumer Officer, Sandisk. “We think deeply about what people need and design to delight the consumer. We want to disrupt how people think about storage and have them consider it a critical part of their digital life.”

Storage has become a vital technology in the AI era — from capturing once-in-a-lifetime memories to powering high-performance workflows and creative pursuits. Sandisk’s award-winning designs are engineered to meet these growing demands by enabling users to move massive files quickly, manage content efficiently, and stay confident in products helping protect their data.

“We are incredibly grateful to Red Dot for recognizing our work again,” said Susan Park, VP, Consumer Product Management at Sandisk. “We lead with a human‑centered approach, reimagining form, factor, and function to design products that are intuitive, reliable, and delightful for people to use.”

The 2026 design awards mark Sandisk’s fifth Red Dot recognition, underscoring its leadership in consumer product design. From materials and textures to size and ergonomics, each product detail is crafted to help ensure intuitive, reliable performance across diverse environments — from creative studios and professional workflows to everyday use at home or on the go — giving consumers space to hold more of what matters.