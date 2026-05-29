XCENA Scores $135 Million Series B

SANTA CLARA — XCENA, a South Korean company with offices in Silicon Valley, has closed $135 million (KRW 202 billion) in a Series B financing round. XCENA will use the funding to accelerate the company’s global expansion, scale customer deployments, and advance its next-generation computational memory solution. Total fundraising now stands at $185 million with a current valuation of $570 million.

The round was co-led by Atinum Investment and IMM Investment, with participation from a broad group of new and existing strategic investors across Asia’s leading venture and financial institutions. The financing includes continued support from existing investors including SBI Investment, Mirae Asset Capital / Mirae Asset Venture Investments, STIC Ventures, Wonik Investment Partners, SV Investment, and LB Investment, alongside new participation from Corstone Asia, Kiwoom Investment, DSC Investment, Shinhan Venture Investment, Korea Development Bank, KDB Capital, Premier Partners, Kolon Investment, Company K Partners, K2 Investment Partners, Partners Investment, and Kyobo Securities / Kyobo Life.

“AI workloads are exposing the fundamental limitations of traditional computing architectures as larger models, expanding context windows, and increasingly data-intensive inference workloads drive unprecedented memory demands,” said Jin Kim, CEO and cofounder of XCENA. “With strong backing from leading global investors, we are accelerating delivery of MX1 into emerging AI infrastructure ecosystems and advancing the next wave of memory-centric computing systems.”

The Series B will be used to scale XCENA’s customer deployments globally, expand go-to-market capabilities, and deepen collaboration with enterprise customers and ecosystem partners through validation efforts of MX1. The company will also accelerate development of its next-generation computational memory products, designed to enable new levels of performance and efficiency in advanced computing environments. As part of its global expansion strategy, XCENA continues to grow its presence in Northern California to work more closely with customers, hyperscalers, and technology partners shaping the future of AI infrastructure. The company is also pursuing additional fundraising opportunities with international institutional investors as part of its global expansion strategy and remains in active discussions with select firms.

XCENA’s MX1 product is currently being explored with select partners to validate real-world performance gains and system-level efficiency improvements across high-demand compute workloads. The company’s broader roadmap focuses on enabling memory-centric computing solutions and scalable computational memory architectures that reduce data bottlenecks and unlock new classes of AI and high-performance computing applications.

“XCENA is redefining how computational memory is applied in real-world systems,” said Sangmin Lim, Investment Director from Atinum Investment. “Their MX1 product is already showing how customers can simplify complex infrastructure, accelerate deployments, and eliminate inefficiencies that have traditionally slowed down advanced computing workflows. We’re excited to support XCENA as it scales these capabilities globally.”