San Jose Man Charged With Robbery of Mail Carrier

SAN JOSE – A federal grand jury has indicted Robert Cordova, also known as Robert Cordona, with one count of robbery of a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier and one count of assaulting a federal employee. Cordova was arrested and made his initial appearance in federal district court on Monday.

Cordova, 49, of San Jose, was initially charged by complaint on Jan. 15, 2025, and subsequently indicted on Jan. 23, 2025. The complaint describes how, on Nov. 22, 2024, a USPS letter carrier was sorting parcels for delivery at the rear of his mail truck near the intersection of Taylor Street and 13th Street in San Jose when he felt the truck move. The letter carrier looked around the right rear corner of the truck and saw a man – later identified as Cordova – with his whole upper body in the truck. The letter carrier walked up to Cordova and asked what he was doing. Cordova allegedly got out of the truck, turned, and punched the letter carrier in the face. Cordova then allegedly took the letter carrier to the ground, punched the letter carrier in the face and head repeatedly, and attempted to gouge the letter carrier’s eyes. The letter carrier was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken nose and a fractured left orbital socket.

San Jose Police Department (SJPD) officers found Cordova in the backyard of a house close to where the alleged robbery occurred. According to the complaint, after SJPD officers arrested Cordova, the letter carrier identified Cordova as the assailant.

Cordova is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2025, for a detention hearing.

United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and San Francisco Division Inspector in Charge Stephen M. Sherwood of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) made the announcement.

A complaint or indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, defendant faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a five-year term of supervised release on the count of robbery of a United States mail carrier under 18 U.S.C. § 2114(a), and 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a three-year term of supervised release on the count of assaulting a federal employee under 18 U.S.C. §111(a) and (b).