DoorDash Offers Deliveries From All Dollar Tree Stores

DoorDash and Dollar Tree, one of the nation’s largest discount retailers, have announced a new partnership to offer on-demand delivery from all of Dollar Tree’s U.S. stores. With more than 9,000 stores available across 48 states, consumers can now shop more than 10,000 products from Dollar Tree on DoorDash, making it easier than ever to find everything from affordable essentials to seasonal favorites.

Dollar Tree offers a wide range of affordable finds for everyday errands, celebrations, and last-minute needs, from pantry staples and household essentials to party décor, balloons, craft supplies, and seasonal items. Through DoorDash, Dollar Tree can reach new consumers who get on-demand access to the products they need at low prices, whether they’re restocking at home, preparing for a party, or looking for something new.

“At Dollar Tree, we pride ourselves on delivering value, convenience, and discovery to our customers every day. With our broad assortment of affordable products, including our expanded multi-price assortment, we’re excited to bring our unique value and ‘thrill of the hunt’ experience to DoorDash customers,” said Brent Beebe, Chief Merchandising Officer at Dollar Tree, Inc.

“Consumers are looking for easier ways to shop for everyday needs at prices that work for them,” said Mike Goldblatt, Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash. “We’re excited to partner with Dollar Tree to make it even easier for shoppers to access what they need, find something new, and make the most of their budgets, all with the convenience of on-demand delivery.”

To celebrate the new partnership, from now through June 17, 2026, new consumers to Dollar Tree on DoorDash can enjoy 40% off orders with a subtotal of $25 or more (up to $20 off) using promo code SHOPDT.