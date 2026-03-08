Fieldguide Scores $75 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Fieldguide, an agentic AI-native platform for the audit and advisory industry, has scored a $75 million Series C led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from new investor, Geodesic, and existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, and Thomson Reuters. The financing brings Fieldguide’s total funding to $125 million and values the company at $700 million.

Audit and advisory firms are facing a structural capacity problem. Regulatory complexity and client expectations continue to increase, while the supply of qualified professionals declines. CPA exam candidates are at a 17-year low and as many as 75% of today’s CPAs are expected to retire over the next decade. Experts estimate an existing ~125 million hour capacity shortfall, equivalent to over $25 billion in unmet demand, with the gap projected to reach ~600 million hours and more than $230 billion annually by 2030. Closing this gap requires a new execution model, one where human professionals collaborate with agentic AI to modernize workflows and increase practitioner capacity without compromising on quality or compliance.

Fieldguide represents the next evolution of how audit and advisory work is performed, with an end-to-end, AI-native platform that embeds agentic AI directly into engagement execution. Fieldguide’s AI agents operate as part of the engagement team, executing high-volume, repeatable, and data-intensive work across the full lifecycle of an audit or advisory engagement. This frees capacity and allows practitioners to spend more of their time on judgment, client relationships, and the strategic advisory work that defines their professional expertise.

“The future of audit and advisory depends on how effectively firms combine human judgment with AI-driven execution,” said Harris Pollack, Vice President with Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. “Fieldguide embeds AI and agentic workflows directly into how engagements are delivered – helping firms move faster while maintaining the standards that the profession depends on. This establishes a new foundation for how the audit and advisory industry will operate.”

Fieldguide is already used by half of the Top 100 U.S. accounting firms, including members of the Big Four, and serves as a leading agentic AI platform for firms positioning themselves as leaders in the next era of audit and advisory.

“KPMG is professionalizing agents to simplify data collection and accelerate execution–empowering our professionals to deliver next-generation quality,” said Brian Fields, Enterprise Innovation Leader at KPMG. “Our relationship with Fieldguide reflects our commitment to a future where our people work alongside agents to deliver trusted insights and a differentiated client experience.”

“We’re extremely pleased with our decision to partner with Fieldguide,” said Mark Hinsen, Partner-in-Charge of Audit and Assurance at Anders CPA. “Fieldguide made the onboarding process easy and straightforward, and we believe their AI agents will play an important role in improving efficiency across our financial audits. This should translate into better use of our people’s time, allowing auditors to focus more on judgment, review, and client relationships instead of manual execution.”

Fieldguide is purpose-built for regulated environments, with governance, traceability, and clear human oversight built into every engagement. By combining agentic execution with practitioner accountability, Fieldguide is closing the talent gap and extending practitioner capacity that allows firms to deliver trusted outcomes at scale.

“We built Fieldguide to support the people doing this work, and to solve a structural problem in the profession,” said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide and former CPA. “This funding allows us to scale a proven model where agentic AI and human experts work together to increase capacity, elevate quality, and build a more sustainable future for audit and advisory.”