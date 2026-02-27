Waymo Launches in Four New Cities

Waymo is launching its fully autonomous ride-hailing service in four new cities: Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando. This is the first time Waymo has opened to the public in multiple cities simultaneously, and brings total commercial metro areas served to 10.

Select riders from the tens of thousands in these cities who have downloaded the Waymo app have received an invitation to take their first local rides. Waymo — a division of Alphabet — says it will be inviting new riders on a rolling basis to ensure a seamless experience across initial service areas, and will scale operations ahead of opening service to everyone in these cities later this year.

“Waymo is serving more riders than ever, as we are on track to serve over one million rides per week by the end of this year,” said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo. “Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando are critical to our plans, as we lay groundwork for service in 20+ cities. Each community has its own unique charm and transportation needs, and we’re eager to provide a safe, reliable, and magical way for locals and visitors to travel.”

Waymo says it has provided autonomous service covering over 200 million miles to date.

City and community leaders in the four cities welcomed Waymo’s fully autonomous service in their communities:

“Dallas is excited for Waymo to launch operations in our city, providing Dallas residents and visitors with new, innovative transportation options,” said Eric L. Johnson, Dallas Mayor. “The availability of Waymo’s fully autonomous ride service further cements Dallas’s reputation as one of America’s most innovative and dynamic cities. Together, we are putting public safety first while building a more connected city.”

“We’ve been working with Waymo for several months to make today’s announcement possible,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “The launch of their commercial service in Orlando is another example of our city’s forward thinking and commitment to innovation. Starting today, our residents will have another option to safely move about the area, and our visitors will be welcomed with the world class mobility they deserve. Welcome to Orlando, Waymo!”

“I am a big fan of Waymo and have ridden in them many times on the West Coast—it is a fun and futuristic experience,” said Houston City Council Member Sallie Alcorn. “I’m thrilled that we are now launching limited access public rides here in Houston. It will give both Houstonians and visitors another safe, high-tech way to get around during exciting upcoming events like the World Baseball Classic and the World Cup.”

“The Greater San Antonio Chamber is proud to celebrate Waymo’s expansion to limited public rides here in San Antonio,” Katie Ferrier, SVP Public Policy & Economic Development, The Greater San Antonio Chamber. “This milestone reflects months of thoughtful planning and a shared commitment to innovation. Waymo’s investment here signals confidence in San Antonio’s workforce, infrastructure, and forward-thinking business climate.”

Below are maps of the four new cities and service areas provided by Waymo:

Dallas

San Antonio

Houston

Orlando