TRM Labs Closes $70 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — TRM Labs, a company building AI solutions to disrupt criminal networks and counter national security threats, has recently closed $70 million Series C funding round valuing the company at $1 billion.

Blockchain Capital led the round, having previously led TRM’s pre-seed round in 2018, and is joined by fellow returning investors CMT Digital, Goldman Sachs, Bessemer Venture Partners, DRW Venture Capital (DRW VC), Y Combinator, Thoma Bravo, Alumni Ventures, Citi Ventures, Brevan Howard Digital, and new strategic investor Galaxy Ventures.

The funding follows revenue growth the company says has averaged more than 150% annually over the past five years and supports TRM’s mission to equip public- and private-sector institutions with advanced AI solutions to combat crime. TRM’s global customer base includes leading law enforcement and national security agencies across more than 50 countries, as well as private-sector institutions including Circle, Coinbase, Cross River Bank, PayPal, Robinhood, Stripe, Visa and others.

As an increasing amount of global economic activity moves on-chain, TRM’s industry-leading blockchain intelligence platform provides a foundational defense layer against illicit actors, including ransomware groups, terrorist financiers, transnational criminal networks, and scam operators that are increasingly relying on automation, programmatic money laundering, and AI-driven social engineering to scale their operations.

In this environment, the need for solutions that can not only scale an effective response to these threats, but are also designed to operate in high‑consequence environments — where accuracy, defensibility, and security are essential — has never been greater.

The funding will accelerate TRM’s investment across three core areas:

— expanding its team of AI researchers, data scientists, engineers, and domain experts in financial crime, investigations, and national security. AI‑enabled compliance — advancing solutions that help institutions manage financial crime risk efficiently, accelerating operations such as alert disposition and assessing risk exposure

— advancing solutions that help institutions manage financial crime risk efficiently, accelerating operations such as alert disposition and assessing risk exposure AI‑powered investigations — advancing capabilities to identify and disrupt illicit activity, leveraging stronger linkages between on-chain and off-chain adversarial activity.

“AI is one of the most important technologies of our generation, and where it’s applied matters,” said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. “At TRM, we’re building AI for problems that have real consequences for public safety, financial integrity, and national security. This funding allows our world-class team — and the people who will join us next — to innovate alongside institutions on the front lines of the most consequential threats, and expand the potential of AI to meaningfully improve how our critical systems are protected.”