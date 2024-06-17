Affirm Adds New Payment Options

SAN FRANCISCO — Affirm, which offers buy now pay later services, has introduced two new payment options, Pay in 2 and Pay in 30, to bring even greater choice and flexibility to consumers utilizing Affirm’s app. The company says consumers won’t owe a penny more than what they agree to upfront as there are no late fees or hidden charges, like compound or deferred interest.

“Roughly 80% of e-commerce transactions in the United States are for purchases under $150,” said Vishal Kapoor, Head of Product, Affirm. “Providing greater choice and flexibility is key to meeting our consumers where they are. Adding options like Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 allows us to better meet consumers’ individual preferences, enabling them to pay for purchases large or small with more options that work best for their budgets.”

The rollout of Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 will enable consumers to split the cost of their purchase into two interest-free payments per month, or to pay in full interest-free within 30 days of their purchase, without ever revolving. Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 will begin appearing in Affirm’s app, joining Pay in 4 and monthly installments. Affirm has seen an increase in cart conversion within its app since offering its Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 options. Affirm plans to test and roll out its Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 options more broadly to its integrated merchant partners in the coming months.