News

Affirm Adds New Payment Options

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — Affirm, which offers buy now pay later services, has introduced two new payment options, Pay in 2 and Pay in 30, to bring even greater choice and flexibility to consumers utilizing Affirm’s app. The company says consumers won’t owe a penny more than what they agree to upfront as there are no late fees or hidden charges, like compound or deferred interest.

“Roughly 80% of e-commerce transactions in the United States are for purchases under $150,” said Vishal Kapoor, Head of Product, Affirm. “Providing greater choice and flexibility is key to meeting our consumers where they are. Adding options like Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 allows us to better meet consumers’ individual preferences, enabling them to pay for purchases large or small with more options that work best for their budgets.”

The rollout of Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 will enable consumers to split the cost of their purchase into two interest-free payments per month, or to pay in full interest-free within 30 days of their purchase, without ever revolving. Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 will begin appearing in Affirm’s app, joining Pay in 4 and monthly installments. Affirm has seen an increase in cart conversion within its app since offering its Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 options. Affirm plans to test and roll out its Pay in 2 and Pay in 30 options more broadly to its integrated merchant partners in the coming months.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Nextdoor to Go Public Via Khosla Ventures SPAC

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO and MENLO PARK — Nextdoor, Inc., which operates a social neighborhood network, is set to go public tomorrow with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB) (“KVSB”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, LLC. The combined company is expected to start trading on The New York […]
News

Doordash Offers Gas Rewards for Drivers

Posted on Author Editor

In response to rising gas prices, Doordash — the leading food delivery service — is offering its drivers bonuses based on miles driven and 10% back on gas purchases via its Dasher Direct debit card. Here is what Doordash is offering its drivers, also known as dashers: All U.S. Dashers Are Eligible for 10% Cash […]
News

HP Buys Poly for $3.3 Billion

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO – HP Inc. said it will to acquire publicly-traded Poly (NYSE: POLY), a provider of workplace collaboration solutions, in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly’s net debt. Poly stock increased about 40% after the deal was announced. Based in Santa Cruz, […]