Four Teens Rob Woman at Stanford Shopping Center

Palo Alto Police have arrested four male teenagers for robbing a woman at Stanford Shopping Center Monday night.

On Monday, April 4, 2022 at around 6:00 p.m., the police dispatch center received a report of a carjacking that had just occurred at the Stanford Shopping Center. The preliminary investigation revealed that a female in her fifties had been seated inside her parked vehicle when a male subject entered her passenger door and demanded the woman’s purse and keys. A second subject then opened the victim’s driver’s side door and demanded her purse. After the victim relinquished her belongings, she was able to flee on foot. As she did so, the victim observed a total of four male suspects were now inside her vehicle. Moments later the victim and a good Samaritan returned and observed the suspects attempting unsuccessfully to start the victim’s vehicle. Upon being seen, the suspects fled on foot toward El Camino Real. The victim was uninjured and was able to provide a description of the suspects to responding officers.

Shortly after the robbery occurred, a police sergeant spotted four subjects matching the description of the suspects and detained them at the downtown train station. Through their investigation, police determined they were responsible for the robbery. Officers located the victim’s stolen property in the possession of one of the suspects.

Police arrested and booked the four suspects, three of whom were 16 and one of whom was 14, into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for robbery, attempted carjacking and conspiracy, all felonies. The juveniles are all Oakland residents.