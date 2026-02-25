SanDisk Unveils New Lineup of Portable Storage Drives

Sandisk has unveiled the next generation of its portable SSD portfolio, introducing a three-tier lineup designed to support larger file sizes, AI content, and the increasingly demanding digital workflows of everyday users, creators, and professionals. The portfolio includes the SANDISK Portable SSD, SANDISK Extreme Portable SSD, and SANDISK Extreme PRO Portable SSD. Delivering nearly twice the speed of its predecessor and enhanced durability, the SANDISK Extreme Portable SSD is available now, with the full portfolio of products rolling out later this year.

“Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, this new generation of portable SSDs support customers across their storage needs,” said Heidi Arkinstall, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Sandisk. “From everyday users, to creative enthusiasts, to production professionals, the SANDISK portable SSD portfolio balances performance, portability, and durability to give people storage they can depend on as their needs evolve.”

The new SANDISK portable SSD portfolio delivers meaningful performance updates with each product designed to support the ever-increasing volume of AI-generated content, different workloads and use cases including day-to-day backups, creative projects, and professional workflows:

SANDISK Extreme Portable SSD – Designed for creative, photo and video enthusiasts, and professionals working with larger files, the SANDISK Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-performance portable storage to support active workflows. The drive offers read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and enables tasks such as transferring up to 1,000 high-resolution photos in under 60 seconds, making it well-suited for managing creative projects and moving content efficiently across devices [1TB-4TB models; projected for 500GB].

– Designed for creative, photo and video enthusiasts, and professionals working with larger files, the SANDISK Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-performance portable storage to support active workflows. The drive offers read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and enables tasks such as transferring up to 1,000 high-resolution photos in under 60 seconds, making it well-suited for managing creative projects and moving content efficiently across devices [1TB-4TB models; projected for 500GB]. SANDISK Extreme PRO Portable SSD – Designed for professional photographers, filmmakers, and designers, the SANDISK Extreme PRO Portable SSD is built to support demanding creative and multi-stream workflows, including real-time editing and working with high-resolution media. The drive delivers transfer speeds of up to 4,000MB/s, supporting tasks such as moving up to 10 minutes of 12K video in just under a minute [2TB-4TB models; projected for 8TB].

– Designed for professional photographers, filmmakers, and designers, the SANDISK Extreme PRO Portable SSD is built to support demanding creative and multi-stream workflows, including real-time editing and working with high-resolution media. The drive delivers transfer speeds of up to 4,000MB/s, supporting tasks such as moving up to 10 minutes of 12K video in just under a minute [2TB-4TB models; projected for 8TB]. SANDISK Portable SSD – Designed for students, office workers, and family archivists, the SANDISK Portable SSD provides reliable, portable storage for everyday digital content. Built for users who need a simple way to back up files, store photos and videos, and manage personal data, the drive delivers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s in a compact, easy-to-carry design intended for use at home, at school, or on the go [1TB-2TB models1; projected for 500GB].

“As photo and video resolutions continue to increase and AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, users at every level are managing more data across a wider range of devices and environments,” said Susan Park, Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk. “With nearly double the speed and a purpose-built, pocket-sized design, our latest portable SSD portfolio can move massive files blazing fast, keeping creativity in motion and under control.”

Each of the new offerings features a durable design that can go wherever consumers need it to. The SANDISK Portable SSD is projected to have drop protection of up to two meters, while the SANDISK Extreme and SANDISK Extreme PRO SSDs are resistant up to three meter drops and help protect against spills with their IP65 ratings. The SANDISK Extreme and SANDISK Extreme PRO SSDs also have password protection included with 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

The SANDISK Extreme Portable SSD is available now and shipping globally with pricing starting at $259.99 MSRP for 1TB1 and additional capacities offered in 2TB1 and 4TB1. A 500GB1 version of the SANDISK Extreme® Portable SSD will be available in the second half of 2026. It also includes a five-year limited warranty.