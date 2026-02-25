AirBnb Offers $750 for New World Cup Hosts

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to North America this summer, millions of people around the world are eagerly making travel plans to attend the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Airbnb – an Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Supporter – is looking for new hosts and has launched its biggest new host incentive program ever. Under the offer, new entire home hosts in any of the 16 World Cup host cities in Canada, Mexico and the US who welcome their first guests between now and July 31, 2026 are eligible to receive $750 in U.S. dollars.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 in Mexico City and the championship will be on Sunday, July 19 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

The launch comes as new data shows that demand for stays on Airbnb during the FIFA World Cup is surging, with searches for stays in host cities increasing by an average of 80% compared to the same period last year.

More information on the new host incentive, including details on eligibility, is available at airbnb.com/new-host-fifa.

Millions of fans are expected to attend the FIFA World Cup this summer and Deloitte estimates that residents of host cities could earn $3,000 USD on average by renting their space on Airbnb during the tournament.

Dave Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at Airbnb, said: “As the world’s biggest sporting event comes to North America, Airbnb is launching its biggest new host incentive ever. Demand for World Cup stays on Airbnb is surging, giving residents of host cities the opportunity to boost their incomes by sharing their homes and the communities they love. There’s truly never been a better time to become a host on Airbnb.”