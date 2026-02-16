Silicon Valley Engineering Council Inducts Two Into Hall of Fame

SANTA CLARA — The Silicon Valley Engineering Council (SVEC) announces the induction of Andrea J. Goldsmith, PhD and R. Fabian Pease, PhD into the 2026 Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame. These distinguished engineering leaders will be honored at the 2026 SVEC Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet onFriday, March 6, 2026 at Delta Hotels in Santa Clara.

The Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose professional achievements, leadership, and lasting impact have significantly advanced engineering, technology, and innovation—both within Silicon Valley and around the world. Dr. Goldsmith and Dr. Pease exemplify these ideals through decades of pioneering contributions, mentorship, and service to the engineering community.

Andrea J. Goldsmith, PhD, is an educator, academic leader and innovator. She began her service as the seventh president of Stony Brook University, New York State’s number one public university, in August 2025. Previously, she served as Princeton’s dean of engineering and on Stanford’s engineering faculty. As a researcher and entrepreneur, she developed core technology underpinning WiFi and cellular communications, and co-founded two startups based on her academic research. She authored or co-authored four books, hundreds of research papers, and 38 patents, and proudly mentored generations of students and postdocs.

R. Fabian Pease, PhD, started his professional career as a PhD student at Cambridge University by building a better scanning electron microscope which he demonstrated what we would now call nanoscale 3-D printing. His career, at U.C. Berkeley, Bell Labs and Stanford University, centered on making silicon chips denser, faster and more energy efficient. He fashioned new ways for ever smaller structures and methods to manage increased power density by exploiting the third (vertical) dimension. Dr. Pease was fortunate to have mentored gifted people in his Stanford research groups with more than 50 PhD’s awarded.