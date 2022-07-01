News

Roku to Carry Local NBC News Channels in 8 Markets

SAN JOSE – Streaming platform Roku is partnering with NBCUniversal Local to bring several NBC local news channels to The Roku Channel. The channels are now available for users to access through The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide.

Through the partnership, NBCUniversal Local will bring local news channels from its NBC stations in major markets around the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, Washington DC, Hartford (CT), and South Florida, to The Roku Channel. Additional NBCUniversal Local channels will be added to The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide in the coming months. The partnership with NBCUniversal Local marks the first time that local news programming will be available for users on The Roku Channel.

“Audiences are increasingly opting to consume news through streaming, and local news has consistently been one of the top requested categories by our users,” said Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD. “We’re excited to work with NBCUniversal Local and the NBC Stations to expand our relevant live TV offering for streamers and to bring news from multiple major cities to millions of viewers across the country to easily access and enjoy.”

“Local news has never been more vital to helping our audiences stay informed about what’s happening in their communities,” said Meredith McGinn, Executive Vice President of Diginets and Original Production, NBCUniversal Local. “We look forward to bringing our NBC local news channels and our stations’ best-in-class journalism to the millions of people The Roku Channel reaches and to launching more of our NBC local news channels to expand streamers’ access to our local news content.”

The NBC local news channels will feature the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, & live events from that designated area. The addition of the channels will complement The Roku Channel’s existing lineup of national news options, which includes NBC News Now, making both local and national news easily accessible to audiences.

Channels arriving on The Roku Channel include:

  • NBC New York News
  • NBC Los Angeles News
  • NBC Chicago News
  • NBC Philadelphia News
  • NBC Dallas Ft. Worth News
  • NBC Washington, D.C. News
  • NBC Connecticut News
  • NBC South Florida News
