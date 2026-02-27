Apple TV to Air Star City Drama on May 29

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at “Star City,” the new, highly anticipated drama from award-winning creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, which expands the world of “For All Mankind.” The thrilling, eight-episode series will debut globally on Apple TV with two episodes on Friday, May 29, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 10.

[Photo above: Rhys Ifans stars in the new space drama Star City.]

A bold new chapter inspired by the critically acclaimed space-race drama, “Star City” is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

The series stars Rhys Ifans (“House of the Dragon”), Anna Maxwell Martin (“Motherland”), Agnes O’Casey (“Black Doves”), Alice Englert (“Bad Behaviour”), Solly McLeod (“House of the Dragon”), Adam Nagaitis (“Chernobyl”), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (“I, Jack Wright”), Josef Davies (“Andor”) and Priya Kansara (“Bridgerton”).

“Star City” is created by Nedivi, Wolpert and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, and Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. “Star City” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.