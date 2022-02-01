News

SVB Leerink Changes Name to SVB Securities

SVB Leerink, a Boston-based investment bank specializing in healthcare and technology and subsidiary of Silicon Valley’s SVB Financial, announced that the company will begin operating under a new name as SVB Securities LLC. The new corporate name aligns with the firm’s strategy to provide clients and investors across the innovation economy with the exceptional financial advisory services they need to support their growth and investment objectives.

SVB Leerink was founded by Jeff Leerink and originally Leerink Partners when it was bought by SVB Financial in 2019 and became SVB Leerink.

“The SVB Leerink name has served us well and is highly respected among our healthcare investment banking and investor clients,” said Jeff Leerink, CEO of SVB Securities. “As we have expanded into the technology sector, our new name reflects our commitment to comprehensively serve companies across the broader innovation economy. I couldn’t be more excited to continue our tradition of helping our clients drive their innovations and aspirations forward.”

SVB Securities is well positioned to capitalize on the strong foundation that has been built in healthcare investment banking. The newly branded firm has exceptional sector expertise, the foundation of which is a highly acclaimed equity research team and is a proven trusted advisor to private and public companies in the healthcare and technology sectors.

