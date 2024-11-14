Mrs. Fields Opens at Westfield Oakridge Mall

Mrs. Fields, the brand known for its soft, fresh-baked cookies and sweet treats, has opened its newest location in San Jose, CA. The new store is located at Westfield Oakridge Shopping Center at 925 Blossom Hill Road.

The San Jose store marks the 30th Mrs. Fields location in California. Situated at the entrance of the food court on the first level near the escalator, the 200-square-foot kiosk features dynamic digital monitors and menu boards. Offering a full range of fresh-baked cookies, brownies, and made-to-order cookie cakes for special occasions, the store operates as a full-service kiosk with on-site baking.

The San Jose location is owned and operated by Andy Kurum and Jennifer Bakker, residents of Redondo Beach, CA. After over a decade in aerospace and software engineering, Andy sought a change from his 9-to-5 job and was eager to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. His introduction to Mrs. Fields came through a close friend, Yousuf Nabi, the largest multi-unit Mrs. Fields franchise owner. Inspired by Yousuf’s success, Andy saw franchising as an attractive investment opportunity, particularly given the high foot traffic at Westfield Oakridge Mall and the strength of the Mrs. Fields brand.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mrs. Fields’ legendary cookies and treats to the people of San Jose,” said Andy Kurum. “Mrs. Fields’ products stand out for their quality and freshness, baked daily and made with the highest quality ingredients. Whether you’re shopping for school, hanging out with friends, or simply enjoying a day at the mall, Mrs. Fields is the perfect sweet stop. We’re excited to serve the community and look forward to becoming a favorite among San Jose shoppers.”

Andy and Jennifer have plans to continue expanding their franchise within the Mrs. Fields brand. They aim to open additional locations in Northern California when the right opportunities arise.

Mrs. Fields has built a legacy of delighting customers with its signature cookies, brownies, and gift baskets for over four decades.

“We’re excited to grow Mrs. Fields’ presence in California, the state where the brand’s journey began,” said Joe Lewis, CEO of Famous Brands International. “We’re thrilled to offer our fresh-baked cookies and treats to even more Californians through our new San Jose location, and we’re eager to support Andy and Jennifer as they bring the Mrs. Fields experience to the San Jose community.”

The Mrs. Fields San Jose store will be open seven days a week during regular mall hours.