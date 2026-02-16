CardVault by Tom Brady Opens Flagship Store in SF

CardVault by Tom Brady, the first national retailer dedicated to sports cards, trading cards, and collectibles, has opened its first flagship store in San Francisco and 12th location overall.

Spanning more than 2,800 square feet, the San Francisco flagship is the largest store in the CardVault portfolio and is located directly across from Oracle Park, drawing fans, collectors and visitors into a high-energy, immersive retail experience at the center of one of the country’s most iconic sports destinations.

“It’s great to be home in the Bay Area with an incredible store like this,” said Tom Brady, Co-owner of CardVault by Tom Brady. “San Francisco has such a deep sports culture, and opening our first flagship here—especially as our 12th store—makes this moment even more meaningful. This location really captures what CardVault is all about: passion for the game, respect for the hobby, and an experience built for fans and collectors of all ages.”

Brady was born in San Mateo, graduated from Junipero Serra High School and won six Super Bowls as quarterback of the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Designed as a true destination for collectors of all levels, the flagship store features a curated selection of single cards, sealed boxes, packs, and collectibles from leading brands including Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic. At the heart of the store is CardVault’s iconic vault, displaying a collection of authenticated, autographed, and game-used memorabilia—from jerseys and footballs to rare cards and one-of-one pieces curated specifically for the San Francisco market.

“This is our first true flagship,” said Chris Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CardVault by Tom Brady. “With 12 stores spanning 9 states across the nation, CardVault by Tom Brady is now the largest national retailer in the U.S. dedicated to sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles. Opening in San Francisco during one of the biggest weekends in sports, gives us the perfect stage to showcase the incredible work our team has put into building a truly unique retail platform for collectors and fans.”

The store is located at 761 3rd Street (at King Street) in San Francisco and is open seven days a week: Sunday – Saturday from 10 am – 7 pm.