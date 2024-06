Super Micro Computer shares soared Thursday 12.44% to close at $871.10.

The huge increase came with no news coming from the San Jose-based company but likely rose in tandem with Broadcom, which also soared 12.2% today after announcing a 10-for-1 stock split and strong earnings.

Super Micro is a Total IT Solutions provider that designs and builds a portfolio of servers, storage systems, switches, software, along with global support services.