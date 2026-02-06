San Jose Police Crack Down on Illicit Massage Parlors Before Super Bowl

The San José Police Department’s Special Victims Unit – Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) conducted focused, proactive illicit massage business enforcement operations during the first week of February 2026 at multiple locations within the city of San José.

These enforcement efforts are part of the SJPD’s ongoing strategy to proactively combat human and sex trafficking, particularly in advance of large-scale events, including Super Bowl 60.

On February 2, 2026, Detectives conducted enforcement activity at two suspected illicit businesses, one located at the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue and one located in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue. Search warrants were served at both locations, where Detectives identified evidence consistent with illicit massage business activity.

During this operation, Detectives located three adult female survivors, all of whom were offered access to support services and victim-centered resources.

On February 4, 2026, HTTF personnel served an additional search warrant at a suspected illicit massage business located in the 6100 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard. Detectives located two adult female survivors, who were also offered services and resources. One adult male suspect was located and cited for intent to purchase commercial sex. Detectives also seized over $6,000 believed to be associated with the illicit operation.

These operations were led by the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force, with assistance from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force, the SJPD Covert Response Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Homeland Security. The City of San José Code Enforcement Department will be assisting with the ongoing investigations and regulatory compliance actions at the involved businesses.