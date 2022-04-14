Google News

Chrome Browser Now 43% Faster Than a Year Ago

Google has released the 100th update for its popular Chrome browser and says it has gotten 43% faster over the past year and a half.

The company has made improvements using AI with Chrome. Recently added is Live Captions to video/audio content for users who are Deaf or hard of hearing, and DevTools accessibility tree helps others build better for people with disabilities. Chrome also uses neural machine translation to translate the web in 108 languages — this past month, Chrome has translated over 25 billion webpages according to the company.

With schools and work going remote at home during the pandemic, Google introduced tools like Chrome Browser Cloud Management. This allowed IT teams to manage Chrome across operating systems, directly from the cloud.

According to Backlinko.com, the Chrome browser has 65% market share at the end of 2021 with Apple’s Safari at 18% and Microsoft Edge and Firefox at just over 3% each.

