Wearlink Reels In $14 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Wearlinq, a provider of wearable health monitoring and diagnosis solutions, has announced $14 million in Series A funding led by AIX Ventures, along with SpringTide, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, Lightscape Partners, Amino Capital, and others. The company is already helping thousands of patients monitor and treat heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. Alongside the equity round, the company raised $5 million in venture debt to support its growth.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., claiming 1 in 3 lives. Despite the significant human and financial costs, cardiologists still lack a high-quality method for wirelessly monitoring hearts at home or in the hospital. At home, most devices track heart rate rather than the electrical rhythm. Heart rate alone can’t catch many arrhythmias or the subtle changes that signal rising risk. In hospitals, wired telemetry is bulky and brief, and single-lead patches often miss intermittent events. The result is a system where patients take devices off, doctors order repeat tests, and heart disease continues to claim millions more lives.

“WearLinq provides a leap forward, bringing multi-lead, high-fidelity arrhythmia data and near real-time patient data outside of the hospital and clinic. This is the kind of technology that can reshape how we detect arrhythmias and deliver personalized care to patients in the comfort of their own home,” said Albert Rogers, electrophysiologist at Stanford & Wearlinq co-founder.

To solve this, Wearlinq’s eWave is the first continuous, multi-lead (6-lead) ECG in a small, wireless form factor that patients will actually wear. It’s the only continuous cardiac monitor that pairs with the patient’s personal phone, runs for 5+ days between charges, and delivers near-real-time data and reports to clinicians. Today, it’s used to detect arrhythmias. Over time, the platform will scale to other clinical indications. Wearlinq’s eWave is FDA 510(k)-cleared.

“Even a 10% reduction in early heart disease death in the U.S. equates to over 100,000 lives saved,” explained Konrad Morzkowski, co-founder and CEO of WearLinq. “There is no bigger mission for us, and this new funding gives us the ability to scale eWave nationally.”

The company’s complete list of investors includes AIX Ventures, SpringTide, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, Lightscape Partners, Solasta, Alumni Ventures, Amino Capital, Angelschool, LDV Partners, Maliam, XB Ventures, Celtic House Asia Partners Health, Device of Tomorrow Capital, NYX Ventures Partners, and SmartLink Partners.