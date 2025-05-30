News

Labor Dept. Recovers $1.4 Million in Back Wages for 2,600 Workers

SAN JOSE, CA – The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $1.4 million in back wages for more than 2,600 employees after finding a large, San Jose-based electrical engineering and construction company failed to pay them proper overtime rates, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined Cupertino Electric Inc. failed to include non-discretionary bonuses when determining the rate for purposes of calculating overtime pay, which led to the significant wage recovery. The company is one of California’s largest electrical contractors.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to making sure employees are paid properly, including the full amount of their legally required overtime rates,” said Wage and Hour Division Assistant District Director Lilita Hom in San Jose.

A subsidiary of Quanta, Cupertino Electric has designed and built complex electrical systems for private and public sector clients in Arizona, California, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

