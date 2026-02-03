PG&E Prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

OAKLAND — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been working behind the scenes to support the Super Bowl LX this Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and dozens of related festivities. The company says it will ensure all customers receive safe, clean, reliable energy throughout Super Bowl week.

The company’s work began in September, well before football fans knew that the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots would compete.

This includes Levi’s Stadium, where Silicon Valley Power (SVP) serves as the primary electric provider. PG&E supports SVP as a dedicated partner, including delivering transmission service to the stadium’s substation.

Across the rest of the Bay Area, PG&E has built a strong collaboration with local government and public safety partners, working closely together to ensure preparedness and safety for all Super Bowl-related events.

“This week is about more than football. It’s about the communities we serve every day. PG&E is committed to helping keep the Bay Area running safely and reliably so customers, visitors and local businesses can enjoy the celebrations with confidence,” said Vincent Davis, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

As part of the preparations, PG&E has been working with the Super Bowl 60 Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC), the National Football League (NFL) and public safety and law enforcement agencies in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay to ensure readiness for national and international visitors and local residents before, during and after the game.

The pre-event checklist includes:

Conducting thorough, venue-specific inspections of electric and gas facilities where high-profile events are planned

Identifying at-risk overhead and underground transformers

Inspecting and updating essential operating equipment

Confirming generation needs, including temporary generation options

Checking the inventory of materials and fleet resources to make sure everything is ready and available

“This level of coordination demonstrates how all teams are coming together as one to build resilience into the system and deliver a seamless experience for our hometowns during this high-profile event,” said Angie Gibson, PG&E Vice President of Emergency Preparedness & Response.

To provide around-the-clock response, PG&E has activated its system-wide Emergency Operations Center and local emergency-response centers in San Francisco and San Jose to support all major Super Bowl events throughout the week and on game day. Extra crews will be on duty on Super Bowl Sunday.

As part of Super Bowl week, PG&E will partner with the BAHC, the San Jose Sports Authority, the NFL and regional civic and nonprofit organizations to deliver fan experiences and community-impact events across the Bay Area. PG&E’s sponsorship supports signature BAHC programming and allied events, from the Super Bowl Breakfast and Taste of NFL to volunteer activations in East Palo Alto, youth outreach and innovation summits in Oakland and San Francisco and a myriad of community celebrations and watch parties across the Bay Area.

The last time the Super Bowl came to the Bay Area was 10 years ago. In Super Bowl L, when the Denver Broncos bested the Carolina Panthers 24-10. That year, PG&E was the official Clean Energy Partner of the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee powering Super Bowl City.