Midi Health Valued at $1 Billion With $100 Million Round

PALO ALTO — Midi Health, a women’s telehealth company, has raised $100 million in a Series D financing round led by Goodwater Capital with participation from new investors Foresite Capital and Serena Ventures, as well as continued support from Advance Venture Partners, GV (Google Ventures), Emerson Collective, SemperVirens, McKesson Ventures, and Felicis Ventures. The round values the company at over $1 billion, marking a pivotal moment for a long-ignored segment of healthcare.

“This is validation for the movement we’re leading to provide women better healthcare,” said Joanna Strober, co-founder and chief executive officer of Midi Health. “Women’s health has been treated like an afterthought for too long. This funding gives us the resources to rewrite that story at scale.”

Midi was founded to close the most persistent gaps in women’s care – gaps that carry enormous costs for women, families, and the economy. Two million U.S. women enter menopause each year, and untreated symptoms alone cost an estimated $25 billion annually in medical expenses and lost productivity. Closing this gap – alongside many others women face across the lifespan – could add nearly $295 billion to the U.S. economy by 2040.

AI in the Service of Women’s Healthcare

Fueled by rapid patient adoption and notable outcomes, the company has grown into a modern, scalable health platform with nationwide insurance coverage now reaching more than 45 million women today. Each week, more than 25,000 patients turn to Midi for integrated care led by experts in OB-GYN, internal medicine, cardiology, endocrine, survivorship, obesity, sleep, mood disorders, dermatology, longevity, naturopathic medicine, and more. By using AI to support clinical decision-making and reduce operational strain, Midi is scaling its quality care experience to more women.

Midi’s proprietary AI engine drives value in three main areas:

Personalizing the experience. AI-powered chart analysis tailors each patient’s care journey and supports faster, more accurate diagnosis and care management.

Streamlining operations. Automation improves efficiency in scheduling, triage, and documentation.

Improving outcomes. Mining one of the industry's largest women's health datasets fuels research and refines clinical protocols.

“Goodwater is committed to Midi Health’s long-term mission to fundamentally transform women’s healthcare,” said Eric Kim, co-founder and managing partner at Goodwater Capital. “Midi’s rise as the fastest-growing women’s health platform in the world is a testament to their entire care team, patient-centric approach, and AI advancements that deliver highly personalized care and scalable growth.”’