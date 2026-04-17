Solidroad Raises Solid $25 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Solidroad, an AI platform that helps companies evaluate and improve every human and AI customer conversation, has scored a $25 million Series A round. The round was led by investment firm Hedosophia, and supported by First Round Capital, Y Combinator, and Sony Innovation Fund.

Building off the momentum of their seed round, led by First Round Capital in June 2025, Solidroad says it will use round of funding to expand its teams across San Francisco and Dublin, furthering the platform’s role as a leader in quality assurance (QA) for customer support.

“We turn every customer interaction into measurable insight,” said Solidroad co-founder and CEO Mark Hughes. “While most company support interactions go unreviewed, our platform evaluates them at scale, holding every interaction to a high quality standard to ensure customers feel supported. This funding enables us to expand our team and capabilities so more companies can make exceptional service the standard, not the exception.”

Solidroad strengthens customer experience (CX) through AI-powered training and quality insights. It reviews 100% of a company’s customer interactions and generates insights that help support teams reduce manual quality assurance work, resulting in significantly higher customer satisfaction. The platform also uses these insights to create personalized training simulations to address areas of improvement for agents. This helps teams improve quality while keeping QA costs from rising when ticket volume grows.

“We’ve built Solidroad to make sure every customer interaction becomes something teams can learn from,” said Solidroad co-founder and CTO Patrick Finlay. “By evaluating conversations at scale, we’re able to define what high-quality support looks like and apply that standard consistently across both human and AI agents. This funding allows us to expand those capabilities and bring that level of visibility and improvement to even more companies.”

Since launching in 2023, Solidroad has grown its customer base with brands including Ryanair, ŌURA, and Crypto.com. Customers use the platform to automate QA coverage, reduce manual review hours, accelerate agent onboarding, and drive higher customer satisfaction scores through continuous, data-driven coaching. Additionally, Solidroad’s AI analyzes hundreds of conversations in seconds, making it ideal for companies managing high interaction volumes and scaling support teams. To date, Solidroad’s platform has scored millions of interactions and increased analyst productivity by up to 10x.