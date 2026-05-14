Kleiner Perkins Leads $400 Million Round in Mind Robotics

PALO ALTO — Mind Robotics has scored a $400 million financing led by Kleiner Perkins, bringing total investment in the company to over $1 billion. This financing included participation from new investors including Meritech Capital, Redpoint Ventures, SV Angel, Incharge Capital, A-Star Capital, and Garuda Ventures as well as existing investors including Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Eclipse, Prysm Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, and Greenoaks. This follows a seed financing of $115 million in late 2025 and a Series A of $500 million in March 2026.

RJ Scaringe, founder of Mind Robotics, is also founder and CEO of Rivian Automotive.

Mind Robotics is building the world’s leading industrial robotics platform, combining foundation models, robust hardware, and deployment infrastructure to automate dexterous, reasoning-intensive manufacturing tasks at scale. The company operates with Rivian as a key partner and shareholder, providing a live, high-volume manufacturing environment for model training and deployment.

“We are excited about the technology and product roadmap we are developing at Mind, with a focus on scaled deployments,” said RJ Scaringe, Founder of Mind Robotics. “We are proud to have Kleiner Perkins and our full investor coalition behind us.”

“Robotics is the ultimate frontier,” said Ilya Fushman, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. “It is poised to become one of the biggest markets, and advances in models and hardware are coming together to make this possible. Mind Robotics has unique access to all the ingredients required to make general-purpose robotics work in real-world manufacturing, and we’re thrilled to lead this round.”