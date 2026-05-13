Airbnb Activates Anti-Party System for Memorial Day

Ahead of Memorial Day this month, Airbnb says it is activating its anti-party technology for bookings over the holiday weekend across the United States. These defenses—first deployed for this holiday in 2022—are part of the company’s ongoing effort to help reduce the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties, which are banned on the platform year-round.

Rog Kaiser, Vice President of Fraud and Safety Operations at Airbnb, said: “Our investment in anti-party technology, along with clear policies and consequences, reflects our commitment to supporting positive stays and countering the rare few who would try to break the trust our platform and local communities are built on.”

Airbnb’s anti-party system works to help identify potential bookings that could be higher risk for a disruptive party. Guests who are deterred from booking an entire home can find alternative places to stay on Airbnb, including private room listings and hotels.

Last summer, nearly 11,000 people across the US were blocked or redirected from booking an entire home listing over Memorial Day weekend. This included approximately 1,750 people in Florida, 1,650 people in Texas, and 1,310 people in California.

These heightened holiday defenses work alongside Airbnb’s global reservation screening technology, which uses machine learning to help deter high-risk bookings throughout the year. This system is designed to help enforce our global party ban, which covers disruptive gatherings of all kinds.

As the holiday weekend approaches, we’re also reminding parents, grandparents, and other adults of two important policies: minors under 18 cannot have Airbnb accounts, and adult account holders may not book a stay for a minor if the booking adult will not be present for the entire trip. These rules exist to help ensure all guests and hosts are covered by our support programs and to protect hosts’ homes from issues like disruptive parties.

Anyone who breaks these rules could lose their Airbnb account, resulting in any upcoming trips being cancelled, and may be held financially liable for property damage. If law enforcement becomes involved following a disruptive party, the account holder who booked the stay could also face liability.