Ditto Scores $82 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Ditto, the only mobile database with built-in edge device connectivity and resiliency, has raised $82 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round. The round brings Ditto’s post-money valuation to $462 million. The latest round, led by Top Tier Capital Partners and Acrew Capital, also included participation from existing and new investors, including Thomas Tull’s U.S. Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), True Ventures, Amity Ventures, Fundrise, Friends & Family Capital, Advance Venture Partners, and Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ).

Ditto’s Series B round – raised at more than double its 2023 Series A valuation – will fund further innovation and growth. Since last year, annual recurring revenue (ARR) has increased by 250%, and customer count has doubled. Adding to the momentum, Ditto just secured its largest government contract to date – a sizable, multi-year contract with the U.S. Air Force.

“True generational solutions are rare, but I believe Ditto has built one. They recognized a widespread enterprise challenge – unreliable connectivity for deskless workers and edge devices has been limiting advances in edge computing,” said Om Malik of True Ventures. “Their incredible growth is proof of the game-changing impact Ditto’s edge-native architecture has on major enterprises.”

With billions of edge devices and deskless workers driving operations and revenue, businesses are hitting the limits of what traditional cloud architectures can offer. Trusted by Chick-fil-A, Delta, Lufthansa, Japan Airlines, and more, Ditto is pioneering the edge-native revolution, transforming how businesses connect, sync, and operate at the edge. By eliminating hardware dependencies, Ditto’s software-driven networking is enabling businesses to build faster, more resilient systems that thrive at the edge – no Wi-Fi, servers, or cloud required.

“We set out to eliminate unpredictable connectivity at the edge, and that’s what we’re able to provide to our customers. We are pleased our existing and new investors recognize our growth and the tremendous potential of our market space,” said Adam Fish, CEO and Co-Founder of Ditto. “Edge computing is the next major platform shift for the modern enterprise. Technology like this maximizes the capabilities of modern devices to open up new possibilities – especially in scenarios where network connections are unreliable or non-existent.”

Ditto will use this investment to deepen its partnerships with MongoDB and other cloud database vendors, expand its product offerings into new markets, and scale operations globally.