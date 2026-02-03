FAA, FBI Establish No Drone Zone at Levi’s Stadium

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has established a ‘No Drone Zone’ for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, with additional drone restrictions in downtown San Francisco during the days leading up to the game on Sunday between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The FBI is working with the FAA to enforce the temporary flight restrictions (TFRs), using federally authorized capabilities to detect, track, and assess unauthorized drone activity, with personnel from both agencies deployed full-time to identify drone activity that could threaten aviation safety, critical infrastructure, or public safety at and around event venues.

Drone operators who enter restricted airspace without authorization may face fines of up to $75,000, drone confiscation, and federal criminal charges, with the FBI identifying operators, seizing drones, and supporting prosecution.

The FBI is legally authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to address unauthorized drone flights and may take action to move aircraft out of restricted airspace while preserving evidence for potential enforcement action.

The U.S. Government warns it may use deadly force against the airborne aircraft in the restricted area, if it is determined that the aircraft poses an imminent security threat.

Drones will be restricted during the following times and days: