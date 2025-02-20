News

Teenager Stabbed at Santana Row

San Jose had its third murder this year and it happened on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, 2025, at 7:14 PM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in the 300 Block of Santana Row. While enroute, the caller reported that someone had been stabbed. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 15 year old male victim suffering from at least one stab wound. Officers immediately began life saving measures. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and remain unidentified.

The San José Police Department Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

This incident is being investigated as the City’s 3rd homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829, or Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email:  3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

