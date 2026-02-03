NFL to Play First Regular Season Game in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE — The National Football League will play its first-ever regular season game in Paris, France in 2026, as the league continues to focus on global growth efforts and expanding the international games slate to more countries around the world.

The history-making game in France will take place at the Stade de France – the country’s national stadium – with the New Orleans Saints named as one of the participating teams.

“Bringing a regular season game to Paris in 2026 marks an exciting next step in the continued expansion of the league’s global footprint,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Paris is one of the world’s greatest sporting and cultural cities with tremendous success in hosting global events that unite fans on the biggest stages. Playing our first‑ever regular season game at the impressive Stade de France, together with the New Orleans Saints, underlines our continued global growth ambitions and we look forward to bringing the NFL to our passionate fans in France.”

“Hosting the first NFL Paris game at the Stade de France reflects a shared ambition and showcases our ability to bring together different sporting cultures, deliver operational excellence, and position Paris and France as a welcoming destination for the world’s greatest sporting events,” said Chairman of the GL events Group Olivier Ginon. “Together with the support of the State, local authorities, as well as tourism and hospitality stakeholders, GL events Group is honored and proud to work with the NFL to write this new chapter in the history of the Stade de France, fully in line with the legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

“We are excited to be selected to play in the first regular season game to be held in France,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “This moment is special not only because of the strong cultural connection between Louisiana and France, but also because we will compete before a growing Saints fan base in Paris. I am grateful to the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the French Government, especially Laurent Bili, Ambassador of France to the United States, Samuel Ducroquet, Ambassador of France to Sport, for helping make this historic event possible.”

“Hosting the first-ever NFL regular season game in Paris is a powerful symbol of France’s growing place on the global sporting stage,” said Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Life Marina Ferrari. “Since 2017 The President of the Republic has made sport a national priority – as a driver of social cohesion, international influence and economic attractiveness – and this historic event fully reflects that long-term commitment. Following the success and legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, welcoming the NFL to the Stade de France demonstrates our ambition to open France to the world’s greatest sporting competitions, to embrace diverse sporting cultures and to strengthen France’s role as a leading host nation for major global events. This partnership also illustrates how sport serves as a tool of diplomacy, innovation and opportunity for our youth and our regions. I would also like to thank the French Federation of American Football (FFFA) for its’ strong mobilization and active engagement on this project, contributing significantly to the development and grassroots anchoring of American football in France.”

The game will be played in partnership with GL events with support from the French Department of Sports, Youth and Community Life, the Fédération Française de Football Américain (FFFA), Plaine Commune, Ville de Saint Denis, Ville de Paris, Métropole du Grand Paris and Région Ile de France.

The Stade de France, built in 1998, is the country’s largest stadium. A multi-purpose venue, it hosts major international sport and entertainment events and is home to the French national soccer and rugby teams. It is the only stadium to have hosted a FIFA World Cup, Rugby World Cup, UEFA Champions Leage Finals, UEFA European Championship Finals and played a starring role in the 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris.