Pacific Workplaces to Hold Grand Opening in San Jose

SAN JOSE — Pacific Workplaces (PAC), a San Francisco-based hybrid work and coworking solutions provider, will hold a grand opening next month of its newest Downtown San Jose coworking space. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, February 19, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 84 W Santa Clara Street, 7th Floor.

“From start-ups to established corporations like Adobe, Nvidia, Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom, San Jose is home to an amazing innovative community,” said Laurent Dhollande, CEO of Pacific Workplaces. “We’re proud to be part of it and to open this location that offers world-class office space amenities in a welcoming, productive, and curated environment. I love the design, maybe our best ever!”

Spanning 13,000 square feet, the San Jose coworking space includes 51 private offices, 6 fully equipped meeting rooms, dedicated workstations, flexible desk options, private phone booths, comfortable lounges, and enterprise-grade gig internet. The thoughtfully designed environment hosts numerous networking events to foster community connections.

Located in the “84 West” building, the space combines premium finishes with top-tier amenities, including a tenant lounge, conference center, fitness facility, and secure underground executive parking. The building’s central location places it within a five-minute walk of San Pedro Square’s restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets, offering convenience for members and visitors alike.

Keith Warner, Managing Partner of Pacific Workplaces, highlighted the company’s deep roots in Silicon Valley. “Since launching our first flexible office space in Cupertino in 1985, we’ve had the privilege of supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and corporate teams,” Warner said. “This new location reinforces our dedication to driving innovation and collaboration within Downtown San Jose’s dynamic business ecosystem.”

