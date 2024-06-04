Zynga Launches Star Wars: Hunters on Nintendo Switch

SAN MATEO — Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, has launched Star Wars: Hunters, a brand new competitive battle arena game available as a free download on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.

The game was created by Zynga in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Set on the planet of Vespaara, Star Wars: Hunters welcomes players to the Arena, the galaxy’s favorite sporting locale. Here, teams of four face off in fast-paced, competitive matches set across various battlefields inspired by familiar Star Wars biomes, from aboard the Death Star to the sandy deserts of Tatooine. Players can choose their Hunter from a roster of diverse, endearing characters based on iconic Star Wars archetypes, such as J-3DI, the droid who thinks he is a Jedi, and Utooni, a pair of Jawas stacked atop one another in a trenchcoat.

Each Hunter boasts their own unique moveset and abilities to aid their quest for glory in the Arena. Star Wars: Hunters features a number of game modes for players to test their mettle, such as Squad Brawl, in which opposing teams will battle to rack up the most eliminations, and Trophy Chase, where competing squads will vie for control of the elusive droid TR0-F33.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome fans across the globe to Vespaara and introduce them to our incredible lineup of Hunters,” Sam Cooper, Zynga VP, said. “Matches in our game are easy to hop into, but hard to master. We can’t wait to see the action as players duke it out in the Arena. Good luck, the galaxy is watching!”

“With Star Wars: Hunters, we’re inviting fans to a new destination in the Outer Rim to experience a larger-than-life expression of the Star Wars galaxy unlike any we’ve seen before,” Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games, said. “We can’t wait for players to discover the cast of Hunters and team up with friends to fight in the Arena.”

Star Wars: Hunters is available now as a free download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store and on Google Play. Star Wars: Hunters does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play.