Sandisk Selects Optimus as New Brand for SSD Memory

Sandisk announced SANDISK Optimus as the new name for its internal SSD lineup for gamers, creators, and professionals. The new branding for this family of products reflects a focus on performance leadership, engineering excellence, and a heritage of trust in flash memory. The powerful collection of SANDISK Optimus internal storage solutions, encompasses three product lines: SANDISK Optimus, SANDISK Optimus GX, and SANDISK Optimus GX PRO.

Featuring a striking new packaging and product design inspired by the company’s innovation and iconic branding, the introduction of SANDISK Optimus creates room for future growth as the company expands its offerings to support the needs of gamers, creators, and professionals. The new design is inspired by the company’s pioneering brand heritage and relentless focus on delivering innovation that delights end users. While the overall look and feel of the SANDISK Optimus brand is boldly different, its product portfolio carries forward Sandisk’s long-standing reputation for superior quality and reliability, characteristics that have shaped the company’s longstanding legacy of flash innovation.

Sandisk has seen its stock soar over 900% since being spun out of Western Digital last February.

“The SANDISK Optimus brand redefines what performance means for consumer needs,” said Heidi Arkinstall, VP Global Consumer Brand and Digital Marketing at Sandisk. “Our products span multiple segments and with this change we are making it easier for consumers to find the right solution for their needs.”

Giving customers a more intuitive way to understand performance tiers and navigate the lineup with confidence, the SANDISK Optimus portfolio is segmented to help consumers easily identify the product they need:

SANDISK Optimus product line – Designed as a benchmark performance hero, built for content creators who demand faster, smoother computing. These drives deliver the right balance of speed and affordability. Previously branded as WD Blue®, including the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD.

SANDISK Optimus GX product line – Gaming without limits, designed for players who want lightning-fast load times, expanded capacity, and power efficiency. Previously branded as WD_BLACK™, including the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD.

SANDISK Optimus GX PRO product line– The flagship of the SANDISK Optimus™ brand portfolio, the SANDISK Optimus GX PRO represents the pinnacle of performance. These drives are designed for developers, professionals and gamers in the pursuit of the latest technological breakthrough and uncompromising performance who are looking to build AI PCs, workstations, or high-end PCs. SANDISK Optimus GX PRO combines cutting-edge storage technologies with increased capacity. Previously branded as WD_BLACK, including the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD.

“Millions of people around the world know and trust our internal drives, and the new SANDISK Optimus branding perfectly matches the strength of our portfolio,” said Anil Moolchandani, VP Product Management Client at Sandisk. “The family of internal SSD products are engineered to meet the demands of developer workflows and gaming environments for professionals, gamers, and other prosumers alike.”