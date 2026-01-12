Meta Signs Agreements With Three Nuclear Power Companies

Meta has made deals with three companies — Oklo, Terrapower and Vistra — that will help add clean, reliable energy to electric grids, preserve continued investment in operating nuclear power plants, and support the nuclear fuel supply chain, American jobs, and AI innovation.

The commitments to Oklo and TerraPower support the next generation of American developers creating safer, advanced nuclear reactors and accelerating the development of nuclear technologies. Through a partnership with Vistra, Meta is providing financial support for operating nuclear power plants, extending the operational lifespan, and increasing energy production at the Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio and the Beaver Valley plant in Pennsylvania. The projects announced will deliver power to the grids that support its operations, including the Prometheus supercluster in New Albany, OH.

These projects are expected to provide thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of long- term operational jobs, supporting up to 6.6 GW of new and existing clean energy by 2035. Importantly, these projects add reliable and firm power to the grid, reinforce America’s nuclear supply chain, and support new and existing jobs to build and operate American power plants.

This work builds on Meta’s ongoing collaboration with electric utility companies and power providers to plan for and meet energy needs years in advance of the company’s data centers becoming operational. Meta says it will pay the full costs for energy used by data centers so consumers don’t bear these expenses, and will support the broader grid through these energy agreements.

“Our agreements with Vistra, TerraPower, Oklo, and Constellation make Meta one of the most significant corporate purchasers of nuclear energy in American history,” said Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta. “State-of-the-art data centers and AI infrastructure are essential to securing America’s position as a global leader in AI. Nuclear energy will help power our AI future, strengthen our country’s energy infrastructure, and provide clean, reliable electricity for everyone. These projects are going to create thousands of skilled jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, add new energy to the grid, extend the life of three existing nuclear plants, and accelerate new reactor technologies.”