Human.org Lands $7.3 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Human.org, a product-based AI safety lab dedicated to solving AI Alignment (AIA), has announced $7.3 million in pre-seed funding to build a trust infrastructure that ensures AI agents are verifiably aligned with human intent. Backed by investors including HF0, Soma Capital, Spearhead, Pioneer Fund, Hummingbird VC, Brett Gibson, general partner at Initialized Capital, Val Vavilov, founder of Bitfury, James Tamplin, partner at HF0, Sheridan Clayborne, co-founder at Lendtable, and others leading angles. Human is developing a layer 1 blockchain that establishes provable identity for both humans and AI agents, ensuring AI systems remain transparent, accountable, and under human control. The company plans to launch its protocol by Q2 2025.

Even before the advent of generative AI, the internet was already plagued by misinformation, anonymous accounts, bots, and more. Now with AI agents fast approaching human-level intelligence and communication skills, we risk creating a world where bad actors can deploy AI at scale for market manipulation, large-scale financial fraud, and massive misinformation campaigns that threaten to destabilize democracies and governments. Today, there’s no universal way to prove whether an AI agent represents a real person, nor is there a reliable way to hold AI systems accountable for their actions. As AI-generated content floods the internet, democracy, economies, and human interactions are at stake.

“Having grown up in a society where you couldn’t trust what you saw online, I wanted to create Human to ensure human identity and expression remain protected in the era of AI,” said Kirill Avery [photo above], Founder and CEO of Human. “If we don’t solve these massive problems early, we risk losing control over ourselves and our society.”

Human.org’s Solution: A Trust Layer Between Humans and Agents

Human.org solves this by building the trust infrastructure on the internet to ensure AI remains accountable and aligned with human intent. Unlike government or corporate-controlled identity solutions, Human’s layer 1 blockchain protocol ensures no single entity owns or exploits verification, giving individuals control over their digital identity while maintaining privacy.

The protocol is powered by five key technological developments:

Human Network: A blockchain for interactions between verified humans and AI agents.

Human ID: A cryptographically secure identity verification system for real humans.

Agent ID: A system that assigns accountability to AI agents, ensuring traceability back to their human creators.

Humancoin: A digital currency distributed to verified users within the Human ecosystem.

Human App: A consumer-facing identity and wallet solution for transactions, logins, and secure AI interactions.

“Al agents need identity and authority, Human is solving that with fundamental technology that preserves transparency and security, said Eric Norman, General Partner at Pioneer Fund. “Kirill has one of the biggest visions of any founder I know, and truly wants to create value for the world and help people work better together.”

Human.org was founded in 2023 by Kirill Avery, a 23-year-old serial entrepreneur. Kirill had been building apps and startups since 11 years old, and immigrated to the US at 17 years old to join Y Combinator as one of their youngest solo founders. A bit after he started Human.org he understood the urgency even more while being at HF0, a leading AI startup residency based in San Francisco.