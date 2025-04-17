News Venture Capital

Hammerspace Hammers Home $100 Million Investment

SAN MATEOHammerspace, a high-performance Data Platform for AI, announced that several strategic venture investors have invested $100 million in new strategic growth capital.

Altimeter Capital and ARK Invest are among the investors. The remainder of the funding round was filled out by a combination of new and existing investors.

Data performance has evolved from a competitive edge to a requirement in the race to scale AI infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers that edge across every dimension of unstructured data: storage, access, movement, and deployment. Whether training thousands of GPUs on-premises or in the cloud, deploying large-scale inference or maximizing NVMe performance in local GPU servers, Hammerspace is purpose-built to unleash data performance at scale.

“AI isn’t waiting. The race isn’t just about raw throughput—it’s about how fast you can deploy, move data and put your infrastructure to work. Every delay is unrealized potential and wasted investment,” said David Flynn, Hammerspace Founder and CEO. “We built Hammerspace to eliminate friction, compress time-to-results and significantly increase GPU utilization. That’s how our customers win.”

Altimeter Capital, which identified industry shifts early with investments in Meta, MongoDB, NVIDIA, Snowflake and Uber, led the Series B round.

“Hammerspace understands that AI is only as powerful as the data it can reach,” said Jamin Ball, Partner at Altimeter Capital. “Its architecture removes the bottlenecks that are starving today’s most advanced compute environments.”

