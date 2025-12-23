Palo Alto Networks Expands Partnership With Google Cloud

SANTA CLARA and SUNNYVALE — Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership to enable the secure development and deployment of AI solutions. The collaboration combines Google Cloud’s leading AI and infrastructure capabilities with Prisma AIRS, Palo Alto Networks comprehensive AI security platform, to secure the next generation of digital business.

Palo Alto Networks recent State of Cloud Report , released in December 2025, found that customers are dramatically expanding their use of cloud infrastructure to support new AI applications and services, while also noting that 99% of respondents experienced at least one attack on their AI infrastructure over the last year. The agreement announced today aims to tackle these issues head-on through an enhanced go-to-market strategy and by building security into every layer of hybrid multicloud infrastructure, every application development stage and every endpoint, allowing businesses to innovate with the most advanced AI while protecting their IP and data in the cloud.

This new phase of the partnership will deliver:

End-to-end AI security from code to cloud: Customers will be able to protect live AI workloads and data on Google Cloud — including on Vertex AI and Agent Engine — with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS . And by securing key developer tools like the Agent Development Kit (ADK) with Prisma AIRS, this expanded collaboration ensures a secure foundation for the next generation of AI applications built on Google Cloud — including AI Posture Management for visibility, AI Runtime Security for real-time defense, AI Agent Security for autonomous systems, AI Red Teaming for proactive testing and AI Model Security for vulnerability scanning.

Customers will be able to protect live AI workloads and data on Google Cloud — including on Vertex AI and Agent Engine — with . And by securing key developer tools like the Agent Development Kit (ADK) with Prisma AIRS, this expanded collaboration ensures a secure foundation for the next generation of AI applications built on Google Cloud — including AI Posture Management for visibility, AI Runtime Security for real-time defense, AI Agent Security for autonomous systems, AI Red Teaming for proactive testing and AI Model Security for vulnerability scanning. AI-driven, next-generation software firewall (SWFW): Palo Alto Networks VM-Series firewalls are designed to secure cloud (public, private, hybrid) and virtualized environments by providing deep packet inspection and Threat Prevention in a software form factor. Deep integrations with Google Cloud will now allow customers to maintain robust security policies and accelerate Google Cloud adoption.

Palo Alto Networks VM-Series firewalls are designed to secure cloud (public, private, hybrid) and virtualized environments by providing deep packet inspection and Threat Prevention in a software form factor. Deep integrations with Google Cloud will now allow customers to maintain robust security policies and accelerate Google Cloud adoption. AI-driven secure access service edge (SASE) platform: Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is a cloud platform that secures access and networking for remote users, branch offices and mobile devices, along with deeper integration of security solutions into Google Cloud’s native AI services. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access runs on Google’s network, improving the user experience as users access cloud and AI applications that run on Google Cloud while also leveraging Google Cloud Interconnect to help customers connect their WAN infrastructure across multiple clouds/applications and maintain consistent security policies.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is a cloud platform that secures access and networking for remote users, branch offices and mobile devices, along with deeper integration of security solutions into Google Cloud’s native AI services. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access runs on Google’s network, improving the user experience as users access cloud and AI applications that run on Google Cloud while also leveraging Google Cloud Interconnect to help customers connect their WAN infrastructure across multiple clouds/applications and maintain consistent security policies. Simplified and unified security experience: The deep alignment between the two companies ensures that customer solutions are pre-vetted and engineered to work together, removing the integration challenges and operational friction that can slow down security teams. This allows customers to deploy protection faster, simplify compliance and gain a single, comprehensive view of security across their entire hybrid multicloud environment.

BJ Jenkins, President, Palo Alto Networks

“Every board is asking how to harness AI’s power without exposing the business to new threats. This partnership answers that question. We’re removing the friction between security and development, providing a unified platform where the most advanced security is simply a native part of building what’s next. Together with Google, we are embedding our AI-powered security deep into the Google Cloud fabric, turning the platform itself into a proactive defense system.”

Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Google Cloud

“Enterprises are increasingly turning to Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks to secure their applications and data — together and in a seamless way. This latest expansion of our partnership will ensure that our joint customers have access to the right solutions to secure their most critical AI infrastructure and develop new AI agents with security built in from the start.”