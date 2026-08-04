Simile Valued at $2 Billion With $200 Million Funding

PALO ALTO — Simile — an AI-based simulation company — has raised $200 million at a $2 billion post-money valuation, co-led by Greenoaks and Index Ventures, with participation by Hanabi, Bain Capital Ventures, A*, Factory, CVS Health Ventures, and Definition.

Simile uses proprietary algorithms to design large-scale studies daily, combining the resulting data with proprietary human behavior datasets to train AI models.

The company launched five months ago and says it has grown revenues five times since then.

Simile customers include: CVS Health, Wealthfront, Deloitte and Gallup.