Addition Therapeutics Debuts With $100 Million

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Addition Therapeutics has debuted from stealth with $100 million in financing to date and notable progress advancing its mission to fulfill the transformative promise of genomic medicine for people impacted by both chronic and rare diseases. Leveraging its breakthrough all-RNA, non-viral, lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based PRINT (Precise RNA-Mediated Insertion of Transgenes) platform, Addition aims to develop safer, durable, one-time therapies, overcoming limitations of current genetic medicine modalities. The company was first created inside of UC-Berkeley.

Addition is advancing a pipeline of PRINTed therapeutics that have the potential to fundamentally redefine how chronic and rare diseases are treated. Initial disease-related NHP studies are planned for 2026. Addition’s investor syndicate includes SR One, Pivotal Life Sciences, Abingworth, Osage University Partners, the Gates Foundation, and BEVC.

“Our bold vision at Addition Therapeutics is to achieve genomic medicine’s powerful, long-held promise for patients and forge new frontiers for what’s possible in the treatment of disease,” said Ron Park, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Addition. “Bolstered by our team of top-tier scientists and engineers and our high-caliber investors, we have built a world-class technology platform and a pipeline of novel chronic and rare disease programs. Today, we’re excited to start sharing our progress and momentum.”

Matt Patterson, Chairman of Addition’s Board of Directors and Venture Partner with SR One, commented, “Addition brings together an extraordinary platform, a highly skilled team, and disciplined planning and execution. The external support Addition has received from this outstanding group of funders and several top pharma companies will enable the continued advancement of its patient-centric mission. I look forward to Addition’s progress in the years ahead.”

Addition is a spin-out of Professor Kathleen Collins’ laboratory at University of California, Berkeley, where she is Professor and former Head of the Division of Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Structural Biology and holds the endowed Walter and Ruth Schubert Family Chair. The foundational technology for PRINT is based on Dr. Collins’ best-in-class retrotransposase expertise, combined with technology development backed by entrepreneurship funding from the Bakar Fellows Program and an NIH Director’s Pioneer Award. Pivotal Life Sciences seeded the company as it spun out of UC Berkeley.

“While we’ve seen important progress over the last decade, gene therapy modalities approaching or in the clinic are limited in their technical capabilities and restricted in their applicability and adoption. Harnessing retrotransposon machinery to achieve precise transgene insertion to the ideal genomic safe-harbor site is an elegant and versatile new drug mechanism,” said Dr. Collins. “It’s thrilling to see the Addition team’s evolution of this technology into a powerful platform and a pipeline that has the potential to help usher in a new era of genomic medicines.”