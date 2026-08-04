Apple Offers Leasing Plan on New Products

CUPERTINO — Apple has introduced Apple Upgrade, a new product leasing program provided by Klarna for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad available on the Apple Store online, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations in the United States.1 Apple Upgrade makes it even easier for customers to get the Apple products but on a leasing plan.

“At Apple, we put the customer at the center of everything we do,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s vice president of the Apple Store online, “and we’re thrilled that Apple Upgrade offers our customers, both online and in-store, a more flexible way to pay for the products they love.”

Apple Upgrade offers 12- and 24-month leasing options for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 24- and 36-month leasing options for Mac and iPad. Leasing prices start as low as $17.99 per month for iPhone, $11.99 for Apple Watch, $24.99 for Mac, and $11.99 for iPad. When customers first enroll in Apple Upgrade, they can further lower their monthly lease payments by trading in their currently owned device through Apple Trade In. Customers can also earn 3 percent Daily Cash back when making their lease payments with Apple Card.

Apple and Klarna have created a simple enrollment process that provides customers with detailed information regarding their leasing options before they enroll.

Upon choosing their preferred leasing option, customers can apply within minutes — online or in-store — and receive quick approval from Klarna.3 All applicants will be subject to a soft credit inquiry that will not impact their credit score. Once approved, they can complete their transaction as usual. In-store customers can enjoy their new device right away, while online customers can choose delivery or in-store pickup. Whether they shop in-store or online, all customers can take advantage of Apple’s Personal Setup service to help get their new product ready to use and ask any questions they might have.

At the end of the lease term, customers can upgrade their device to the latest generation,4 purchase it with a one-time payment, or simply return it and exit the program. In the Klarna app, they can stay on top of all of their lease information, including their billing schedule and remaining payments. Customers can add an AppleCare subscription to protect their products, making the return of their current device and upgrade to a new one even easier.

With the launch of Apple Upgrade, Apple is no longer offering the iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments in the United States. When eligible, customers currently enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program will have the option of leasing a new device with Apple Upgrade, financing with Apple Card Monthly Installments, purchasing the product outright, or choosing carrier financing.