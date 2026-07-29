Pebble Surpasses 100 RV Deliveries

FREMONT — Pebble says it has delivered more than 100 Pebble Flow travel trailers to customers across the United States as production and deliveries continue to grow.

The milestone comes three years after Pebble emerged from stealth and one year after customer deliveries began. Collectively across the fleet, Pebble Flow owners have now traveled more than 250,000 miles across the country.

Each week, more Pebble Flow owners hit the road, generating more real-world data and customer feedback that the engineering team is using in conjunction with AI to continually and rapidly improve the product through OTA updates. Pebble RVs can be purchased starting at $113,500 and up to $179,000 for fully equipped models. Leasing is also available.

“The Pebble Flow started as a bold idea to reimagine a legacy industry. Three years later, more than 100 customers are experiencing a new way to RV,” said Bingrui Yang, founder and CEO of Pebble. “We’ve moved beyond that first build. This milestone reflects the work of our team and the early customers who believed in something new. Every mile our owners travel helps us improve the Flow, and every future customer benefits from what we learn.”

Pebble Flow was designed as an integrated hardware and software platform. Its connected architecture allows Pebble to introduce new features, refine performance, and respond to owner feedback through over-the-air updates.

With more than 100 customers now on the road, Pebble receives a steady stream of insights from owners using the Flow across different climates, towing conditions, campsites, and travel routines. Those insights are shared directly with our engineering team, creating a continuous cycle of building, learning, updating, and improving.

Pebble is releasing two new features to owners via an over-the-air (OTA) update, fueled by owner feedback.

Boondocking Mode: Off-grid campers, a core segment of Pebble Flow customers, have historically had to carefully balance the tension between maximizing comfort and extending battery life themselves. The new Boondocking Mode menu offers a suite of new features giving owners more intelligent ways to manage power consumption during extended off-grid stays. Through the Pebble app, owners can set an automatic timer that shuts off lighting, appliances, and outlets to conserve energy. A new Energy Meter tab shows real-time power consumption by category, solar generation, and other key energy data. Further, HVAC Eco Mode reduces energy use by running climate control only when the cabin drifts outside an adjustable comfort range.

Off-grid campers, a core segment of Pebble Flow customers, have historically had to carefully balance the tension between maximizing comfort and extending battery life themselves. The new menu offers a suite of new features giving owners more intelligent ways to manage power consumption during extended off-grid stays. Through the Pebble app, owners can set an automatic timer that shuts off lighting, appliances, and outlets to conserve energy. A new tab shows real-time power consumption by category, solar generation, and other key energy data. Further, reduces energy use by running climate control only when the cabin drifts outside an adjustable comfort range. Surround View Cameras: The new Cameras view brings Pebble Flow’s cameras to life with live streams accessible in the Pebble app on the provided iPad via the existing direct wifi connection. Owners of the Founders Edition Pebble Flow will have access to see all four sides of their trailer, plus a combined view that displays them all at once. Magic Pack Pebble Flow owners will have access to see the rear facing camera view, with the option to unlock additional sides, coming later this year. Owners can use the live views to look out for other objects while on the road or monitor their surroundings while parked.

Earlier this year, Pebble also introduced Scout AI, an assistant developed specifically for Pebble Flow owners. Scout provides instant guidance on Pebble Flow use, real-time troubleshooting support, and proactive information about on-board systems. With the delivery of Scout, Pebble Flow owners went to bed one night and woke up to a Flow that had gotten smarter overnight.

“ Our strength as a team is that we are managing hardware and software under one roof. When we encounter issues, we can fix them fast. That is something the RV industry has never experienced before,” said Stefan Solyom, CTO of Pebble. “ We’re energized by accelerating manufacturing and getting more customers on the road. The Pebble Flow that our newest customers receive is dramatically improved from the earliest units, and with more OTA updates and deeper AI integration, it will only get better from here.”

Pebble’s pace and technical leadership come down to its people. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Pebble has direct access to a deep talent pool of operations professionals from companies such as Tesla and Apple. The high standards, rapid execution, and cross-functional problem-solving that those teams are known for are core to Pebble’s DNA.

Pebble recently introduced First Stay, a program that lets prospective buyers book a three-day, two-night Pebble Flow experience through Outdoorsy.

Guests can pick up a Flow at Pebble’s Fremont headquarters or request delivery to a driveway or campsite within 35 miles. Customers who place an order within 60 days of their Outdoorsy trip receive a purchase credit equal to the full nightly rate of their stay.