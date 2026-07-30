D-Wave Quantum Inks Deal With AT&T

PALO ALTO and DALLAS — AT&T has signed an agreement to expand its use of D-Wave’s quantum computing technology and plans to use the technology to address complex optimization challenges across its network operations.

AT&T’s initial focus is on layering D-Wave’s annealing quantum computing technology into the tools that are already powering AT&T’s agentic AI solutions. Agentic tools in AT&T’s network are improving network operations like outage detection and management, reducing customer downtime by 12 million hours in 2025. New quantum capabilities could help increase the benefits of agents in AT&T’s network operations.

In an early application, AT&T used D-Wave’s technology to reduce the processing time for a network optimization workload from approximately one hour to less than 15 seconds. Building on this initial work, AT&T plans to explore using D-Wave’s quantum computing technology across a broader set of applications, such as outage detection and response, technician routing, network build planning, and traffic management. Through these applications, AT&T will explore how faster processing could translate into faster and more accurate planning, as AT&T scales its converged fiber and 5G network to meet growing AI-driven demand.

“AT&T’s work with D-Wave is a powerful example of how leading enterprises are beginning to turn to quantum computing for solving real business problems,” said Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “AT&T has incredibly complex optimization problems across its network operations, understands where classical computing is challenged, and is moving quickly to explore where quantum can make an impact. We’re excited to work with AT&T to help drive speed, efficiency and business value across its operations.”

AT&T is also evaluating D-Wave’s forthcoming gate-model systems for potential applications in quantum security and quantum communications. This agreement is part of AT&T’s broader innovation strategy, which applies quantum computing, AI, automation, advanced analytics, and software-defined infrastructure to modernize how the network is built, run, and optimized.

“D-Wave’s annealing quantum computing technology gives us a new way to approach optimization and high-intensity compute challenges across AT&T’s network operations,” said Lucus Haugen, director, Data Science for AT&T’s Chief Data Office. “The speed we’re seeing with D-Wave challenges what’s currently possible. It has the potential to help us optimize faster, increase efficiency and scale more real-time operations, making quantum a practical tool for advancing how we run and modernize our network.”