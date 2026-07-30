Feathery Rakes In $30 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Feathery, an AI operating and decisioning system for financial services, has raised $30 million in total funding, including its recently completed Series A, from Portage Ventures, Index Ventures, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, Erie Strategic Ventures, and Bain Capital Ventures. The company is one of the fastest-growing AI platforms for financial services, serving more than 300 firms across insurance and wealth management.

Feathery was built with the understanding that financial service firms don’t have one workflow problem. They have hundreds, spread across different client segments and product offerings. The market today is full of point solutions that automate a single narrow task and general-purpose AI tools that struggle with the complexities of financial service regulations and scale. Enterprises need a platform flexible and specialized enough to power the entire client and policy lifecycle while fitting seamlessly into the systems they already rely on.

Feathery’s AI Operating System collects and structures client information, synchronizes every major system of record, and normalizes data across all surfaces.

Its AI Decisioning System analyzes business data flowing through the platform, surfaces strategic insights and recommendations, and continuously feeds those learnings back into workflows to drive greater automation and efficiency. Feathery meets firms where they are today, without forcing them to replace what already works.

“Financial service firms are dealing with more client data and expectations than ever before,” said Peter Dun, co-founder and CEO of Feathery. “Feathery turns those challenges into opportunities for each firm to sharpen their competitive edge, create personalized client experiences and scale operations.”

Today, Feathery processes tens of millions of monthly submissions and powers a wide range of mission-critical workflows. The typical Feathery client launches dozens of workflows, such as:

Feathery serves industry leaders within all of these segments, including:

RIAs and broker-dealers: Sequoia Financial, Allworth Financial, Mission Wealth

Sequoia Financial, Allworth Financial, Mission Wealth Insurance carriers: Tokio Marine, Hiscox, Banner Life

Tokio Marine, Hiscox, Banner Life Insurance brokers: Baldwin Group, Hilb Group, Hylant

“Feathery has earned the trust of enterprises by solving the real operational and regulatory complexity that defines financial services,” said Stephanie Choo, General Partner and Co-Head of Portage Ventures. “Every workflow Feathery powers generates data that sharpens decision-making and automates more of the business, creating a compounding advantage that deepens over time. We’re proud to back the Feathery team as they define this category.”

That compounding advantage is central to how Feathery is putting the new capital to work.

“With this funding, we’re doubling down on products that tap our data network across clients to help firms make faster, more accurate decisions and move data seamlessly across their workflows,” said Zack Khan, co-founder of Feathery.