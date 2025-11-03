Cloudflare Sees Revenues Surge 31%

SAN FRANCISCO — Cloudflare, Inc. reported $562 million in revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 — a 31% increase from a year ago. The company had a net loss of $1.3 million.
“Our excellent third quarter results clearly demonstrate our increasing momentum, with revenue growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter to 31 percent year-over-year. Great companies innovate and execute, and we continue to deliver on both,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “We’re shipping capabilities at an unmatched pace. This dramatically increases the value we deliver, expands our reach, and builds the rails for the next decade of Internet growth. I’m proud of our work being a key player in fundamentally shaping the future business model of the Internet. And, we’re just getting started.”
Cloudflare says it has 295,000 paying customers including 38% of the Fortune 500.
Cloudflare serves over 91 million HTTP requests per second on average, with more than 129 million HTTP requests per second at peak.
Cloudflare Q3 Highlights include…
Global AI Expansion:
Became the first Internet infrastructure provider to block AI crawlers by default, introducing a permission-based model that lets website owners decide if, and how, AI can access and use their content.
Integrated with the most popular AI tools to help businesses use Gen AI with security, partnering with ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude by Anthropic, and Google Gemini for real-time visibility and control to prevent data leaks.
Empowered creators and website owners with the ability to control how AI companies use their content, communicating permissions for search indexing, AI training, and inference – for free.
Protected independent journalism and non-profits from AI crawlers for free, with an expansion of Project Galileo.
Announced NET Dollar, a new U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, enabling instant, secure transactions for the agentic web era.
Expanded Zero Trust capabilities to help security teams monitor and control AI usage at scale, safeguarding sensitive data as companies adopt generative AI.
Leadership + Business Expansion:
Expanded partnership with MTN Business to deliver Zero Trust cybersecurity to corporate clients, making MTN South Africa’s first Managed Security Service Provider partner with Cloudflare.
Partnered with UNICEF’s Giga to accelerate school connectivity worldwide, using real-time data to better measure and monitor Internet connectivity at schools around the globe.
Cloudflare and Coinbase announced The x402 Foundation to simplify online payments with a new, open Internet standard.
Announced plans to hire 1,111 interns in 2026, dedicating a new program to students and startups to invest in the future of the Internet.
Global Data + Attack Disclosure Highlights:
Helped disrupt a sophisticated phishing operation, RaccoonO365, working with Microsoft and other partners in a coordinated global operation.
Identified and disrupted cybercriminal activity exploiting Proofpoint and Intermedia link-wrapping features, enhancing defenses through shared phishing detections.