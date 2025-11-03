News

Cloudflare Sees Revenues Surge 31%

SAN FRANCISCO Cloudflare, Inc. reported $562 million in revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 — a 31% increase from a year ago. The company had a net loss of $1.3 million.

“Our excellent third quarter results clearly demonstrate our increasing momentum, with revenue growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter to 31 percent year-over-year. Great companies innovate and execute, and we continue to deliver on both,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “We’re shipping capabilities at an unmatched pace. This dramatically increases the value we deliver, expands our reach, and builds the rails for the next decade of Internet growth. I’m proud of our work being a key player in fundamentally shaping the future business model of the Internet. And, we’re just getting started.”

Cloudflare says it has 295,000 paying customers including 38% of the Fortune 500.

Cloudflare serves over 91 million HTTP requests per second on average, with more than 129 million HTTP requests per second at peak. 

Cloudflare Q3 Highlights include… 

Global AI Expansion:

Leadership + Business Expansion:

Global Data + Attack Disclosure Highlights:

