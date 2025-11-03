Widefield Security Captures $11.3 Million Series A

SUNNYVALE — WideField Security, the only platform providing complete visibility and protection for the entire identity lifecycle, has raised $11.3 million in Series A funding led by Crosspoint Capital with participation from existing investor Engineering Capital and others. The funding will accelerate product development and go-to-market expansion as enterprises face an exponential increase in identity-related breaches.

Zach Siverston, Managing Director at Crosspoint Capital, will join WideField’s board of directors.

“Identity compromise is the root cause of too many breaches,” said Abhay Kulkarni, Co-founder and CEO of WideField Security. “This funding enables us to accelerate our mission to reduce data breaches stemming from identity compromises. We’re grateful for the support of our investors as we make identity security comprehensive and effective.”

Despite significant cybersecurity investments, attackers continue to exploit compromised identities – both human and machine – to access sensitive data. The recent Salesloft Drift breach, where stolen OAuth tokens gave access to Salesforce, Google Workspace, and Microsoft data, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive identity security that extends beyond authentication.

Founded in 2023 by Abhay Kulkarni (former VP of Engineering at Netskope) and Kartik Kumar (founding architect at Netskope), WideField Security addresses a critical gap in enterprise security, namely that most organizations focus on authentication but leave post-authentication sessions unmonitored, neglecting hidden vulnerabilities for attackers to exploit.

“Most identity security solutions stop at authentication, leaving enterprises vulnerable to post-authentication threats like session hijacking and token theft,” said Zach Siverston, Managing Director, Crosspoint Capital. “WideField’s comprehensive approach to securing the full identity lifecycle closes the post-authentication gap that’s responsible for many of today’s most damaging breaches. We are proud to back the WideField team.”

WideField’s platform provides visibility into the complete identity attack surface, spanning human, machine, and AI identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. Using AI, the technology analyzes identity attributes, privileges, and relationships to identify exploitable risks, ensure that authentication policies and multi-factor authentication are uniformly applied, and detect post-authentication threats, including session hijacking and third-party token theft.

The company’s name reflects its unique approach; like a wide-field telescope that captures the entire sky rather than focusing on a single point, WideField provides comprehensive visibility across all identities simultaneously and throughout their entire lifecycle – at rest, in motion, and in use.