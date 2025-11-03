Sumble Emerges From Stealth With $38.5 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — launched from stealth with $38.5 million in Seed and Series A funding led by Canaan Partners and Coatue, along with Square Peg Capital, Zetta Venture Partners, Bloomberg Beta, AIX Ventures, and angel investors that include Marc Benioff and Nat Friedman. Customers include: Snowflake, Figma, Wiz, Vercel, Elastic, Atlan, Wandb, Omni, Snyk, and Dataiku. Sumble has

Sumble ingests web data to develop a very granular understanding of what’s happening inside companies, including org chart, tech stack and key technology projects (cloud migrations, GenAI projects). “Sumble goes deeper than other GTM data vendors, they help us zero in on the designers who matter most to us (UX and visual) and filter out the ones who don’t.” says Elliott Straube, a Go To Market Strategy Manager at Figma.

Sumble is constantly scanning for key changes in accounts. “Sumble helps the field find the most relevant signals aligned to our sales motions, increasing our conversion rates.” says Jesse Sladek, VP, Sales Strategy and Enablement at Elastic.

Granular, real-time intelligence lets reps know when and where to engage, whether that’s a frontend migration, a new GenAI initiative, a fresh executive hire, or a team rapidly scaling engineering capacity. The difference between a cold outbound and a warm, relevant connection often comes down to spotting these moments first.

“Before joining Sumble, I sold an AI SDR product,” said Avishek Roy, founding Account Executive at Sumble. “And what I saw again and again was that automation only works if it’s anchored in truly actionable signals.”

“In a world of LLMs, context is everything,” said Rich Boyle, General Partner at Canaan Partners. “You can’t get meaningful AI-powered GTM outreach without a clean, accurate, and actionable data foundation. Sumble is building that foundation.”

Sumble is crawling a huge volume of pages each day and applying AI models. “We’re operating at a large scale,” said Akash Gajjar, one of Sumble’s early engineers. “Our crawlers parse a range of company-related pages daily. Then we layer AI models on top to extract the real signals, the things that actually matter to a GTM team, from all that noise.”

Sumble was created by Anthony Goldbloom and Ben Hamner, who were previously the founders of Kaggle, the world’s largest ML/AI community with more than 25MM users. Kaggle was acquired by Google in 2017.