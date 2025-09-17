News Venture Capital

AtlasNova Closes $2.3 Million Seed Round

CUPERTINO — AtlasNova announced the close of a $2.3 million seed round, fueling its mission to transform how small businesses operate through intelligent automation.

Small businesses are the heartbeat of the local community, yet owners are often buried under endless operational tasks – marketing, data analysis, scheduling, and setting strategy – while trying to keep the doors open. AtlasNova changes that by giving them the same caliber of automation and decision-making power that the world’s top enterprises rely on.

“Most restaurant owners will tell you the food is the easy part, it’s everything else that keeps them up at night,” said Michael Wohlert, Co-Founder and COO. “Our mission is simple: take those burdens off their plate so they can focus on what they do best.”

Unlike generic AI tools, AtlasNova fuses advanced automation with real industry expertise and proven playbooks. Instead of simply presenting dashboards, the platform turns raw data into recommended actions and executes them, automatically optimizing schedules, streamlining operations, and generating on-brand marketing campaigns. The result: higher margins, more efficient operations, and more time for owners to focus on creating unforgettable experiences for their guests.

“Generic AI lacks the context and nuance required to truly improve a business,” said Xing Wen, Co-Founder and CEO. “AtlasNova gives small business owners access to world class expertise and workflows in a way thats accessible, actionable, and customized for them.”

With the close of its seed round, AtlasNova is accelerating platform development and expanding its customer base, starting with restaurants and scaling across the broader SMB market.

