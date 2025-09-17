Rigetti Teams Up With Indian Centre to Build Quantum Systems

BERKELEY — Rigetti Computing, a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), India’s premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Through this MOU, Rigetti and C-DAC will explore the co-development of hybrid quantum computing systems to support government laboratories and academics pursuing quantum computing R&D.

“By joining C-DAC’s renowned leadership in high-performance computing (HPC) solutions with Rigetti’s expertise in superconducting quantum computing systems, we have the opportunity to design and deliver powerful and practical hybrid computing systems,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “We look forward to this collaboration and advancing the state-of-the-art in hybrid computing technology.”

“C-DAC continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s advanced computing landscape, both as a leader in high-performance computing and as the nodal agency for the Government of India’s ChipIN initiative, which is focused on strengthening domestic semiconductor design capabilities. Our partnership with Rigetti is a strategic step toward developing indigenous cryogenic electronics, superconducting quantum hardware, and securing access to advanced processor fabrication. This partnership is poised to drive impactful advancements in electronics and IT, reinforcing India’s position in next-generation technologies,” says Shri. E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC.

“C-DAC is implementing several nationally significant projects in quantum technologies, reinforcing its role in advancing India’s strategic capabilities in emerging technologies. Partnering with Rigetti, a global leader in superconducting quantum computing systems, presents a good opportunity for us to co-develop advanced cryogenic electronics under the ChipIN program. This collaboration will drive innovation in electronics and information technology—particularly in quantum and hybrid computing—contributing meaningfully to the nation’s technological progress. We are enthusiastic about this partnership and the potential it holds to push the boundaries of hybrid computing technologies,” says Dr. S D Sudarsan, Executive Director, C-DAC Bangalore.

With this MOU, Rigetti and C-DAC intend to collaborate on the design and development of hybrid quantum computing systems and related technologies and bring them to market. Rigetti and C-DAC expect to also explore use case and application workflow development leveraging hybrid computing infrastructure and participate in workforce development activities.

Rigetti’s quantum computing processors, which are powered by superconducting qubits, are ideal for hybrid systems given their fast gate speeds and scalability. Superconducting qubits are more than 1,000 times faster than other qubit modalities, such as ion traps and pure atoms. Rigetti’s proprietary and unique multi-chip architecture, using well-established manufacturing techniques from the semiconductor industry, defines Rigetti’s path to scaling to extremely high qubit count systems required for error correction. In July 2025, Rigetti announced that it demonstrated the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer, Cepheus™-1-36Q. Rigetti has already shown scalability of that system to a 100+ qubit chiplet-based system and is advancing towards broader adoption as its flagship platform by end of 2025.