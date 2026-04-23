Meta to Build Custom AI Chips With Broadcom

Meta says it is expanding its partnership with Broadcom to co-develop multiple generations of next-generation MTIA (Meta Training and Inference Accelerator) chips — the custom silicon that helps power AI across all of Meta’s apps and services.

MTIA is Meta’s purpose-built accelerator optimized for inference and recommendation at scale. The company recently announced that it is developing and deploying four new generations of MTIA chips within the next two years to support ranking and recommendations, along with generative AI workloads, and this agreement will support the acceleration of our custom silicon.



Broadcom will work with Meta across chip design, advanced packaging, and networking to help build out the massive computing foundation needed to deliver real-time AI experiences to billions of people. The partnership is built on Broadcom’s XPU platform, a technology designed for creating custom AI accelerators (XPUs), enabling optimization of Meta’s AI infrastructure across multiple silicon generations. Broadcom’s advanced Ethernet technologies will also enable seamless, high-bandwidth networking across Meta’s rapidly expanding AI compute clusters.



The agreement includes a commitment that exceeds 1GW, which is the first phase of a sustained, multi-gigawatt rollout, reinforcing a shared roadmap to co design and scale the hardware required to bring personal superintelligence to billions of people globally.



“We are pleased to expand our strategic collaboration with Meta as they pioneer the next frontier of artificial intelligence,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom. “This initial MTIA deployment is just the beginning of a sustained, multi-generation roadmap to serve the trajectory of massive growth over the next few years that highlights Broadcom’s unmatched leadership in AI networking and the power of our foundational XPU custom accelerator platform.”



“Meta is partnering with Broadcom across chip design, packaging, and networking to build out the massive computing foundation we need to deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people,” said Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “As we roll out more than 1GW of our custom silicon to start and then multiple gigawatts over time, this partnership will give us greater performance and efficiency for everything we’re building.”



Given the scale of this expanded partnership, Broadcom President and CEO, Hock Tan, will leave Meta’s Board of Directors and will move to an advisor role for the company, where he’ll provide guidance on Meta’s custom silicon roadmap and help shape the future of our infrastructure investments. Hock has been a valued voice on Meta’s board for the last two years, lending his deep knowledge of silicon and systems architecture to advise Meta.